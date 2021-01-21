Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

KMX stock opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

