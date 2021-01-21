Wedbush Raises Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $61.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $56.82 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

