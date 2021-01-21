Webster Financial (WBS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/7/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/4/2021 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

12/15/2020 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $50.00.

12/7/2020 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 33,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,215. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

