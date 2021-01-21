Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.81 and a 200-day moving average of $226.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

