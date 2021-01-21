Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

