Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $139.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.