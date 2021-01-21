Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,586 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

