Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

