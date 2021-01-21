Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after acquiring an additional 457,472 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.