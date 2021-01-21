Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

