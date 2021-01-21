Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

