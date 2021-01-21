Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $294.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,597 shares of company stock worth $32,844,373. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

