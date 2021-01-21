Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £67.54 million and a P/E ratio of 293.33. Warpaint London PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.29.

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

