Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

