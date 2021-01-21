Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $166,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.34 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

