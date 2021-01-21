Walter Villiger Sells 22,152 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,920,687.86.

BLFS opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $223,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $250,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.