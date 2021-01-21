Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,332. The stock has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

