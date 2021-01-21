Wall Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.7% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 804,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.