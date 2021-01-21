Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Vystar shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,355,800 shares.

Vystar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYST)

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

