Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.