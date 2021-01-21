VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans $0.06 Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Shares of VOC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 353,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.80.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

