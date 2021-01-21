Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 38,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,806. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

