Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 38,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

