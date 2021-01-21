Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

VSTO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 21,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 210.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

