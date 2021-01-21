Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

