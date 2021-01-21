Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
