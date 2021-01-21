Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.