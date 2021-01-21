Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.41 and its 200-day moving average is $203.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
