Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.41 and its 200-day moving average is $203.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.