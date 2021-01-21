Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.41 and its 200-day moving average is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

