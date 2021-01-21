Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth lessened its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,086,305 shares of company stock worth $55,983,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 165,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. 140166 cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.