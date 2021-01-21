Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Sells $1,770,229.20 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

