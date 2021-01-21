Vid (VI) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,276.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $27,276.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00287925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00068775 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,436,741 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

