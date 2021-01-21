VerusCoin Tops One Day Volume of $32,624.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $32,624.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074965 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00280636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067513 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,329,053 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

