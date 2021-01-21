Veritaseum Price Hits $18.84 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $18.84 or 0.00054385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 106.2% higher against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $68,847.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.