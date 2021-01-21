Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $194.71 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

