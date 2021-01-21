VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,704,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00.

Shares of VRSN traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.14. 433,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,023. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.17. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

