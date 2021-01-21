Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.88.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 813,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,231. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.