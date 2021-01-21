Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $69.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386,879 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

