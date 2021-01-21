Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $27.50 to $44.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 769337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,973,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

