Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $21.00. Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 507 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.84. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

