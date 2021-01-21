Veil Trading Down 4% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Veil has a market cap of $908,624.17 and approximately $109,510.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,624.24 or 0.99871647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00332976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00587212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00163350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.