Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $286.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,172. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

