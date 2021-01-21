Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $124,343.03

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $124,343.03 and approximately $7,106.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

