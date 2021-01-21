Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Cut by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.79. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,636. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

