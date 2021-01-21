Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $129,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. 341,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $200.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

