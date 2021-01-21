Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

