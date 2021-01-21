Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 180,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

