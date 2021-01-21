Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $6,259,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 110,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.81. 4,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.93.

