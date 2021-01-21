Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,965,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.