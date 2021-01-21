Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

