Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,534. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $220.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

